Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,561 in the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.