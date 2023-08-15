Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 138 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

Centrica Price Performance

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £1,856.25 ($2,354.75). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,525 shares of company stock worth $660,995. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 142.05 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market cap of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.15 ($1.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.55.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.