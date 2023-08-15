Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 138 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.75).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica
Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica
Centrica Price Performance
LON:CNA opened at GBX 142.05 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market cap of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.15 ($1.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.55.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.