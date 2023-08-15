Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,100.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,333. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.