Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.