CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

