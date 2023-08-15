CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 227,293 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in CEVA by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

