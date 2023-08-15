Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

