Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Survey

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A Welltower 1.90% 0.56% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -265.68 Welltower $5.86 billion 7.46 $141.21 million $0.23 366.41

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Chartwell Retirement Residences. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 1,060.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chartwell Retirement Residences is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chartwell Retirement Residences and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Welltower 0 1 10 0 2.91

Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 60.08%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $82.54, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats Chartwell Retirement Residences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments. The Retirement Operations segment offers services to age-qualified residents at rates, in most cases, set by the firm based on the services provided and market conditions. The Long-Term Operations segment includes 24 communities in Ontario and provides long term care communities. The company was founded by Steve Suske on July 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.