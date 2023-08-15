Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CWSRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.4 %

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Shares of CWSRF opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

