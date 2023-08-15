Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $49.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.