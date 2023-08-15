China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
