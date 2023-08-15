Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.73.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of CD stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Chindata Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.21.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 8,590.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,502,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,361 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

