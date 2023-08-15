Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $486.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.67.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

CHYHY stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

