Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Head-To-Head Survey

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.79 $10.85 million $0.23 82.96 Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.64 $20.85 million $1.45 26.52

Chuy’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillo’s. Chuy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Portillo’s and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.88% 3.35% 1.17% Chuy’s 5.97% 12.11% 6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Portillo’s and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chuy’s 0 4 4 0 2.50

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Risk and Volatility

Portillo’s has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Chuy’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

