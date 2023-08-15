CIBC Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$6.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.43.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$5.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

