CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$10.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VGCX

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$476.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.