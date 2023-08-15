CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$10.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
