Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex Price Performance

CGX stock opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.39 million, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.22.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$340.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.399568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.