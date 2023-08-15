Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

CFG stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.