Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.