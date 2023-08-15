Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Down 28.3% in July

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 121,934 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clever Leaves by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of CLVR opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

