Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.