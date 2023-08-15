Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

