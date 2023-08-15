Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.