Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

