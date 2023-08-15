Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 155 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

