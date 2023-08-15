Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,521 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

BFAC stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

