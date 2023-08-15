Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.30 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HP were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.