Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.52 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

