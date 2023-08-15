Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $458.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

