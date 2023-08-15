Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $137,604,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $98,137,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.39 and its 200-day moving average is $410.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

