Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Insulet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $223.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.39.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

