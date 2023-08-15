Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $338.86 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $6,405,288. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

