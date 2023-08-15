Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 110.78%.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

