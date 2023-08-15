Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.4 %

ED stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.