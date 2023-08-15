Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$3,150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 59.22%.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
