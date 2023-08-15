Contrasting CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.36 -$80.58 million $2.83 40.40 Zynex $177.45 million 1.57 $17.05 million $0.46 16.80

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $135.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 153.88%. Given Zynex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 7.75% 11.14% 3.61% Zynex 9.72% 26.71% 13.92%

Summary

Zynex beats CONMED on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

