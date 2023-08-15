Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

SLF opened at $50.03 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,344,000 after purchasing an additional 317,661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

