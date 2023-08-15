Cormark Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

