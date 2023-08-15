Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

