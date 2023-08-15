Credit Suisse Group Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 6,500

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,800 ($98.95) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 5,600 ($71.04) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($97.68) to GBX 7,100 ($90.07) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.72) to GBX 6,800 ($86.26) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.72) to GBX 6,300 ($79.92) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
