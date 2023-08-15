Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.41.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.79 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 26.7% in the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.