Critical Review: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.48 $802.00 million $3.23 38.01

Analyst Recommendations

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Information Analysis and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 12 13 0 2.52

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $140.04, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Electronic Arts 11.78% 19.49% 11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Information Analysis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

