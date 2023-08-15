Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter.
Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CRWS opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.
Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts Company Profile
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Crafts
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.