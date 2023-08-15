Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRWS opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.62. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

