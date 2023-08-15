Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Lowered to $34.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,285 shares of company stock valued at $183,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

