Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Lowered to $34.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Cullinan Oncology Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,285 shares of company stock valued at $183,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
