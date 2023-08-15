Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Capital Management bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

