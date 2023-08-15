CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of CVSGF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.
CVS Group Company Profile
