CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSGF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

