CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research note issued on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.59.

CYBR stock opened at $159.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $169.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

