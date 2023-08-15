Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.82) EPS.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.51 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.