CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,192 shares of company stock worth $991,515 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

