DA Davidson Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,615. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

